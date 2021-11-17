|
Klarna launches 'Pay in 3' in Portugal

Wednesday 17 November 2021 14:28 CET | News

Sweden-based BNPL provider Klarna has officially launched in Portugal, offering consumers the ability to pay in instalments through the Klarna app or at checkout at integrated partners.

Klarna's launch of an interest-free and fee-free alternative comes as Portuguese consumers actively turn away from credit cards, with one of the lowest penetration of credit cards in Europe, and choosing debit for their day-to-day spend, according to prnewswire.com.

In the Klarna app, consumers will be able to 'Pay in 3' at any online store, regardless of whether they are a Klarna retailer or not, thanks to the 'Shop Anywhere' service. The Klarna app provides a shopping browser with a broad range of solutions. Consumers will soon be able to collect Klarna loyalty cards, access more money saving tools and participate in live shopping events.


