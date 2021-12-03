|
Hang Seng Bank and Price.com.hk joint launch online payment service

Friday 3 December 2021 13:53 CET | News

Hong Kong-based Hang Seng Bank has launched a new online payment service, Pay with Hang Seng, and invited price.com.hk to become its first online merchant.The new service is available since the end of November 2021 and aims to offer greater convenience to customers looking for digital banking opportunities. Pay with Hang Seng allows customers to make instant payments and instant debits without heavy top-up procedures. 

Clients can easily select the Hang Seng mobile app as the payment method and all corresponding details of the transaction, including the merchant’s name will be automatically displayed on the app, without having to manually input the info every time clients make a payment.

The bank’s latest online payment system comes as a solution to an internal survey of more than 800 customers who mentioned simplicity of the payment process and security as the most important considerations when choosing an online payment method.


Keywords: product launch, ecommerce, online payments, digital payments, digital banking, ecommerce platform, online banking
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Hong Kong
