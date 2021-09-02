|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Funding Circle launches FlexiPay

Thursday 2 September 2021 15:23 CET | News

Funding Circle, a UK-based loans platform, has launched FlexiPay to allow small businesses to offer instalment programmes.

FlexiPay is the first payment product offered by Funding Circle, allowing small businesses to offer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL). The solution gives businesses the ability to control their own payments on any expense, anywhere. Powered by the platform’s machine learning and technology, businesses can apply within minutes and access up to USD 40,000 almost immediately.

FlexiPay enables businesses to spread any UK invoice or supplier payment over three months, with the initial payment made upfront on their behalf. By empowering small businesses to BNPL, the service provides businesses with flexibility to negotiate with suppliers, deal with unexpected payments, buy equipment, and more. 

Funding Circle now serves 50 per cent of term loan customers. This market functionality has reduced the application time to an average of six minutes and wait for a decision to nine seconds.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: online payments, product launch, BNPL
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like