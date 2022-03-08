|
Flywire partners with Tribal Group for integrated payment solution

Tuesday 8 March 2022

Global payments and software company Flywire has announced a strategic partner with UK-based Tribal Group, a global provider of education technology SaaS solutions. 

Tribal Group will implement Flywire’s digital education payments platform into its student information system, allowing a seamless payment experience for student clients and administrators across Europe, MENA, and APAC regions.

With studying abroad becoming more popular in the past years and countries from EMEA and APAC being among the most popular destinations, international students represent an important revenue stream. 

The partnership between Flywire and Tribal Group allows student clients to easily handle cross-border payments, reconcile international payments, and manage domestic payments in various currencies easier and faster. On the other hand, educational institutions can consolidate the multiple payment options they offer to accelerate funds flow, stream operational efficiencies, and create custom payment plans to provide students and their families more flexibility. 

