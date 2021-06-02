|
Flexiti signs 10-year agreement to become the exclusive POS financing partner of the LFL Group

Wednesday 2 June 2021 14:32 CET | News

Flexiti, a Canada-based provider of POS consumer financing solutions for retailers, has announced that it has signed a 10-year agreement to become the exclusive POS financing partner of the LFL Group.

Through Flexiti’s omni-channel solution, customers can apply for a FlexitiCard in-store or online, and upon approval, the FlexitiCard can immediately be used to make purchases. This automated and paperless process offers qualified customers a revolving credit line and flexible payment plans.

Since 2018, the FlexitiCard has been accepted at The Brick stores, and LFL customers and all Flexiti cardholders have been able to apply and buy online at thebrick.com and leons.ca since 2019.  Through this 10-year agreement, which commences in July 2021, Flexiti broadens its relationship with LFL, becoming the exclusive provider of POS financing for LFL’s customers, in-store and online.


Keywords: POS lending, partnership, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Canada
