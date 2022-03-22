ChargeAfter raises USD 44 mln in Series B to scale BNPL financing network

The company states that while BNPL has increased in popularity in recent years, the marketplace often gives consumers limited options and up to a 70% decline. ChargeAfter aims to fulfil the need for a network-driven financing platform made for merchants, banks, and financial institutions, as the industry may shift from a single lender, low-approval reality to a multi-lender experience where responsible lending and approvals rates upwards of 85% or more are the new norm.
With pre-integrated global financing lenders and banks already on the platform, ChargeAfter offers shoppers approved and personalised consumer financing from multiple lenders through a single, application, wherever they shop. With the distribution of credit streamlined into a single platform, retailers can implement ChargeAfter’s BNPL offering both online and in-store.
ChargeAfter also provides global banks, acquirers, financial institutions, and strategic partners with a fully branded white label BNPL platform. The network offers retailers and businesses access to leading financing partners across the full-credit spectrum with BNPL products such as card-based instalments, split pay, long and short-term instalments, 0% APR financing, revolving credit, B2B financing, lease to own, and more, in a single integration.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions