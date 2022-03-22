|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ChargeAfter raises USD 44 mln in Series B to scale BNPL financing network

Tuesday 22 March 2022 13:19 CET | News

US-based BNPL platform ChargeAfter has announced the completion of its USD 44 million Series B, bringing the total funding to USD 60 million.

The company states that while BNPL has increased in popularity in recent years, the marketplace often gives consumers limited options and up to a 70% decline. ChargeAfter aims to fulfil the need for a network-driven financing platform made for merchants, banks, and financial institutions, as the industry may shift from a single lender, low-approval reality to a multi-lender experience where responsible lending and approvals rates upwards of 85% or more are the new norm.

With pre-integrated global financing lenders and banks already on the platform, ChargeAfter offers shoppers approved and personalised consumer financing from multiple lenders through a single, application, wherever they shop. With the distribution of credit streamlined into a single platform, retailers can implement ChargeAfter’s BNPL offering both online and in-store.

ChargeAfter also provides global banks, acquirers, financial institutions, and strategic partners with a fully branded white label BNPL platform. The network offers retailers and businesses access to leading financing partners across the full-credit spectrum with BNPL products such as card-based instalments, split pay, long and short-term instalments, 0% APR financing, revolving credit, B2B financing, lease to own, and more, in a single integration.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BNPL, funding, instalment payments, online payments, retail, SMEs
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like