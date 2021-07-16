BtoBet to strengthen its payments portfolio for Africa-based partners

According to European Gaming, by integrating and implementating SafeCharge, Multi Pay, and MTN MoMo, players in Africa will be provided with a series of solutions meant to optimise the deposits and withdrawals processes. All payment methods have at their core ease of use, convenience, safety, and transparency.
The initiative comes as mobile and internet connectivity have increased across the entire continent and cashless transactions show potential for the iGaming industry in the region. Consequently, factors such as the youthful and tech-savvy population, and how their requirements will impact the industry on the long term shouldn't be ignored, the company's officials stated.
BtoBet provides sports betting and online casino solutions and a full range of management services to their partners. Besides, the company's products and services are fully compliant in regulated markets all over the world.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions