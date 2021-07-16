|
BtoBet to strengthen its payments portfolio for Africa-based partners

Friday 16 July 2021 14:03 CET | News

Sportsbook and gaming platform provider BtoBet has annouced plans to strengthen its payment portfolio for Africa-based  Africa.

 

According to European Gaming, by integrating and implementating SafeCharge, Multi Pay, and MTN MoMo, players in Africa will be provided with a series of solutions meant to optimise the deposits and withdrawals processes. All payment methods have at their core ease of use, convenience, safety, and transparency.

The initiative comes as mobile and internet connectivity have increased across the entire continent and cashless transactions show potential for the iGaming industry in the region. Consequently, factors such as the youthful and tech-savvy population, and how their requirements will impact the industry on the long term shouldn't be ignored, the company's officials stated.

BtoBet provides sports betting and online casino solutions and a full range of management services to their partners. Besides, the company's products and services are fully compliant in regulated markets all over the world.


