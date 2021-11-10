|
Apple considers integrating cryptocurrencies in Apple Pay

According to AppleInsider, Apple has considered cryptocurrency integration with its internal payment system, Apple Pay.

Although the US tech company has been tackling cryptocurrencies since 2019 or earlier, CEO Tim Cook is reluctant to accept digital currencies through Apple Pay yet. 

Apple is rather focused on exploring alternative ways to break into the sector than allowing customers to pay for their goods using cryptos, even after alternative coins gained credibility and popularity in the past years. 

The company’s direct competitors like PayPal and Square are ahead of the game and already introduced exchange crypto currencies in their portfolios, meeting customers’ current needs. Similarly, Stripe also considers reintroducing crypto as a payment method after ending support for Bitcoin back in 2018, leaving Apple as the only important competitor to not have tackled the trend yet.

