ai now offers real-time payments

Monday 9 August 2021 15:10 CET | News

UK-based The ai Corporation, has added real-time payments capabilities via VISA Direct on aiGateway TM, ai’s omnichannel payment gateway.

 

ai’s PCI compliant solution, with integrated fraud prevention, will offer merchants the ability to send and receive money to endpoints globally with Visa Direct. The inclusion of VISA Direct in their payments ecosystem will mean that merchants can now receive and take payments within minutes. aiGateway TM is an end-to-end offering, which uses machine learning to manage omnichannel payment transactions.


Keywords: real-time payments, omnichannel payments solution, PCI compliance, Visa
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
