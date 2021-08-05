|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Affirm completes USD 500 million asset-backed securitisation

Thursday 5 August 2021 14:00 CET | News

US-based payments network Affirm has announced that it has closed a USD 500 million securitisation of its point-of-sale instalment loans. 

The transaction marks Affirm’s third securitisation of 2021 and the sixth since it launched its programme in July 2020.

The offering included five classes of fixed-rate notes: Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, and Class E, all of which were rated by DBRS-Morningstar, with assigned ratings of AA (sf), A (sf), BBB (sf), BB (sf), and B (sf), respectively.The notes were placed with a diversified mix of institutional investors in a private offering pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Barclays acted as lead bookrunner and structuring agent with J.P. Morgan and Truist Securities as joint bookrunners and Morgan Stanley, Regions Securities, and R. Seelaus & Co. as co-managers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, digital assets, instalment payments, BNPL
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like