ACI Worldwide partners with MDT Innovations to modernise digital payments for Fave

Friday 10 September 2021 09:48 CET | News

US-based payment service provider ACI Worldwide has provided foundation for MDT Innovations (MTDi) to support digital platforms across Southeast Asia with real-time payments capabilities.

Fave, a payments app in Southeast Asia, is the first customer to go live with the solution, rolling out FavePay DuitNow QR at 20,000 restaurants and retailers throughout Malaysia.

With ACI Enterprise Payments Platform, MDTi has modernized its payments technology and offers customers new ways to leverage eWallet payments via real-time payment rails, delivering the benefits of instant payments.


Keywords: instant payments, online payments, QR payments, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
