|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Viva First teams up with MX to power its mobile banking app

Tuesday 25 May 2021 13:28 CET | News

MX, a company focussed on connectivity and data enhancement, has tied up with Viva First to power the mobile banking app of Viva First.

With MX, Viva First hopes to provide the required tools for its consumers for financial management and they would be able to personalise their financial goals and looks for tools and features that would help them to achieve their financial well-being.

Viva First is carrying out the alpha testing of its services and it is expected to launch its mobile app sometime in 2021 and it would be looking to provide bank account along with debit cards with a focus on the Latina community in the US.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, data, mobile banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like