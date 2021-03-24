|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Varo Bank launches Perks, a cashback program

Wednesday 24 March 2021 14:21 CET | News

Varo Bank has announced Perks, a cashback program designed to put money back in the hands of its customers along with the existing partnership offers.

Perks is designed to reward Varo customers and to provide a platform to brands looking to attract Varo’s customer base.

This cashback program is designed to reward customers for their everyday purchases – customers can use the Varo Visa debit card or the Varo Believe credit card with participating merchants to earn cashback. Cashback is deposited into a linked Varo Bank Account once USD 5 in cashback is earned, with no points or gimmicks. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, banks, Visa, credit card, debit card, merchants
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like