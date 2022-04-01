|
Uruguay-based Datanomik raises USD 6 mln

Friday 1 April 2022 14:27 CET | News

Fintech Datanomik has raised a USD 6 million seed round to advance its mission to bring financial data access to businesses across Latin America and emerging markets, according to latamfintech.co

The funding was led by Andreessen Horowitz, followed byCanary, Nazca, Latitud, and angel investors. With the funding, the B2B financial platform plans to expand throughout LATAM, as discussions concerning regulations on digital finance advance, paving the way for innovation.

Datanomik is a B2B Open Banking platform helping companies get access to financial information. This happens through a proprietary API that gathers real-time and standardised data directly from banks and other institutions such as payment service providers and ecommerce platforms.

With the funding, the founders plan to consolidate the product, grow the team, and expand throughout LATAM, with Brazil being an entry point, followed by Mexico and Colombia.


