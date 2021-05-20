|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

UnionBank to complete migration to the cloud by 2022

Friday 21 May 2021 12:52 CET | News

Philippines-based Unionbank has announced it is migrating its IT infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud by 2022, to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation.

The bank chose Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its cloud platform, and once the migration is complete, UnionBank will run almost 400 ‘mission-critical applications’ on AWS, including Finacle Core Banking and SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, to further modernise its IT infrastructure, drive operational efficiencies, and innovate new services.

By scaling its operational workloads on demand using AWS, UnionBank expects to reduce infrastructure maintenance and operation costs by USD 1 million over the next 5 years.

UnionBank is also migrating over 900 virtual machines to VMware Cloud on AWS. As a result, it expects to generate savings of over 30% over 5 years and create a return on investment in less than 18 months.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, cloud, digital banking, Amazon
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Philippines
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like