News

Trustly, West Ham United sign multi-year partnership

Friday 26 February 2021 14:14 CET | News

West Ham United has announced that Trustly, the global account-to-account payments platform, has become the Club’s Official Open Banking Partner.

Through the new multi-year partnership, Trustly will have a presence across the Club’s growing digital channels and LED perimeter advertising system at London Stadium. With a mission to enable the shift to cardless societies, Trustly has built a better way to pay. 

Safe and simple banking payments give customers the freedom to quick-click commerce, with real-time control over their finances.


