Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Traxpay partners with Arqit for secure trade finance

Tuesday 13 December 2022 15:23 CET | News

Germany-based supply chain finance platform provider Traxpay has entered into a collaboration agreement with UK-based digital financial instruments encryption company Arqit Quantum.

 

The aim is to give all players along the supply chain the opportunity to process their commercial transactions more securely. Arqit's TradeSecure service is directly integrated with Traxpay's 360° supply chain finance platform.


The partners’ technology

Arqit uses distributed ledger technology to provide clients with digital financial instruments (for example, in the form of a digital bill of exchange) that are transferrable, immutable, and easier to manage than paper-based alternatives. Arqit's QuantumCloud™ symmetric encryption software provides Traxpay's customers with proven quantum-proof encryption for digital assets, protecting them from current and future cyber threats.


Germany-based supply chain finance platform provider Traxpay has entered into a collaboration agreement with digital financial instruments encryption company Arqit Quantum.

Need for security from cyber attacks

The digitisation of world trade enables faster international goods traffic. However, this also makes global trade more vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks. The arrival of quantum computing and “store now, decrypt later” attacks further exacerbates these risks, highlighting the need for quantum-proof digital financial tools.

By providing a verifiable digital original and a unique identifying seal, Arqit digital financing instruments cannot be tampered with, creating a secure means of payment for goods or services that any party in the supply chain can use to complete commercial transactions. At the same time, the efficiency of the supply chain is increased through fast transaction times and secure transferability of digital financial instruments.

Launch in 2023

The commercial product is currently in the testing phase and is expected to be launched globally in 2023 once the relevant legislation is in place. According to a Traxpay representative, Arqit's technology is highly compatible with their supply chain finance ecosystem and is able to deliver uniquely identifiable, quantum-proof digital financial instruments. The partners are now able to develop new products for their customers that offer flexibility in liquidity management.

Compliance with regulations

An Arqit representative states that the company aims for the partnership to provide corporate customers and financial service providers with more secure access to finance. They continue to explain that malicious actors will target global trade as it undergoes transformative digitisation and that quantum-proof digital financial instruments are needed to maintain trust in digital trading platforms and to protect against threats from both classical and quantum computing. Arqit’s technology complies with UNCITRAL's Model Law For Electronic Transferable Records (MLETR) provisions regarding identity, integrity, and control of Electronically Transferable Datasets met.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, trade finance, compliance, financial services, cybersecurity
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Arqit, Traxpay
Countries: Germany, United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Arqit

|

Traxpay

|
Discover all the Company news on Arqit and other articles related to Arqit in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like