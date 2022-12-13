Traxpay partners with Arqit for secure trade finance

The aim is to give all players along the supply chain the opportunity to process their commercial transactions more securely. Arqit's TradeSecure service is directly integrated with Traxpay's 360° supply chain finance platform.
An Arqit representative states that the company aims for the partnership to provide corporate customers and financial service providers with more secure access to finance. They continue to explain that malicious actors will target global trade as it undergoes transformative digitisation and that quantum-proof digital financial instruments are needed to maintain trust in digital trading platforms and to protect against threats from both classical and quantum computing. Arqit’s technology complies with UNCITRAL's Model Law For Electronic Transferable Records (MLETR) provisions regarding identity, integrity, and control of Electronically Transferable Datasets met.
