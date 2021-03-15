|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Tinkoff integrates its voice chatbot Oleg into Clubhouse

Monday 15 March 2021 13:21 CET | News

Tinkoff has integrated its assistant Oleg into Clubhouse, being one of the first voice assistant, speech recognition and synthesis solution available in this audio-chat social network.

Oleg will be a full-fledged user helping room creators to communicate and moderate discussions in Clubhouse by using its text-to-speech and speech-to-text capabilities.

Tinkoff’s voice assistant will be able to enter rooms, transcribe speech in real-time, and stream the text in his Oleg in the Clubhouse Telegram channel. He can also moderate Clubhouse rooms, voice questions to speakers, remind users about time limits, regulations, etc.


Keywords: partnership, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
