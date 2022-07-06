Subscribe
Tide to release Business Account in India

Wednesday 6 July 2022 13:53 CET | News

Business banking provider Tide has planned to release its Business Account in India, allowing Indian SMEs to load money onto a Tide Expense Card, collect and make payments, and check and track spending, according to AltFi.

The launch is starting small, but more of Tide’s payment and business services will be rollout out in the coming months and years, including a Business Savings and Current Account in partnership with a local bank, Fund Transfer, Invoicing, and Credit services. 

The announcement of the Business Account rollout was enabled through a partnership with Transcorp International, a 27-year-old Indian Bank that's regulated by the Royal Bank of India.

Tide has stated that it will be making a GBP 100 million investment in India, creating 1,000 jobs over the next five years and establishing it as the fintech’s first market for major international expansion.


More: Link


Keywords: product launch, expansion, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Tide, XP
Countries: India
