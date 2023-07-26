Tamam Finance, Lean Technologies sign MoU to augment finance management

This programme supports Tamam's goal of expanding its services and cementing its position as a trusted partner for customers, aligning with the Financial Sector Development Programme of Saudi Vision 2030. It also underlines Tamam's commitment to enhancing the customer experience through innovative solutions that align with the latest and most reliable financial technologies.
Commenting on the MoU, executives from Tamam finance said their agreement with Lean Technologies significantly strengthens their digital capabilities and enhances the quality of their financial products, resulting in an improved customer experience. This partnership enables them to reach a broader customer base in the Open Banking sector and further aligns with their commitment to the objectives of the Financial Sector Development Programme.
Also commenting on this partnership, officials from Lean Technologies said that in colaborating with Tamam Finance, a financial technology entity in the Kingdom, they offer their robust Open Banking solutions. This partnership augments Tamam's product offerings, enabling superior, data-driven decision-making and service quality. Their collaboration reflects their mutual dedication to advancing an innovative and effective financial services landscape.
Founded in 2019, Tamam Finance is a player in the fintech industry, promoting financial inclusivity as part of Saudi Vision 2030. By offering a swift, Shari'a-compliant loan process from app download to disbursement, Tamam eliminates the need for physical bank visits. Tamam's commitment to innovation, superior customer service, and digital-first solutions sets a new standard for the industry.
Lean is a fintech platform providing a universal API that unlocks critical infrastructure across the MENA region. It enables fintech innovators to seamlessly connect to their customers’ bank accounts, initiating real-time payments and retrieving account information. Lean Technologies stands as a significant facilitator in the region's fintech landscape, providing innovative solutions and fostering the growth of digital finance.
