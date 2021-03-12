|
Suez Canal Bank partners with Temenos for digital banking solutions

Egypt-based Suez Canal Bank has partnered with Temenos Infinity for a digital platform which should cover the customer lifecycle from its onboarding, account opening, and digital servicing.

Temenos Infinity will help Suez Canal Bank’s customers manage their cards and accounts, pay bills and other payments, apply for new products and services, and engage with the bank via chat – all from their mobile device.

Additionally, Temenos Infinity is set to enable Suez Canal Bank to help the decision making of its customers with smart banking solutions such as suggestions using personalised data and AI capabilities. 


