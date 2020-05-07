Sections
News

Stash raises USD 112 mln in Series F investment

Friday 1 May 2020 10:29 CET | News

Stash, a US-based banking and investment app, has raised USD 112 million in Series F funding.

The round included LendingTree and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, as well as investments from Breyer Capital, Goodwater Capital, Greenspring Associates, Union Square Ventures and others. 

Stash will use the funding to fuel customer growth and brand awareness.


Keywords: Stash, investment, funding, banking, app, LendingTree
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
