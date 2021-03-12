|
News

Standard Chartered teams up with BlackRock's Aladdin platform

Friday 12 March 2021

Standard Chartered has partnered with BlackRock’s Aladdin platform to offer integrated front-to-back office investment management solutions to clients across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Standard Chartered can now offer a front-to-back experience through BlackRock’s Aladdin Provider Network, bringing its expertise as a custodian and fund administrator to clients across the Bank’s footprint.

This further provides access to data and operational workflows across the investment management lifecycle, while managing operational risks and costs. 


