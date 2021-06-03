|
News

Stableton concludes seed financing round

Thursday 3 June 2021 15:40 CET | News

Switzerland-based alternative investment fintech platform Stableton Financial has announced completing its seed financing round led by the digital finance investor DEWB

Stableton is a Swiss allocator in the pre-IPO market in the area of ​​pre-IPO investments. The company, with locations in Zug and Zurich and over 130 investors, already counts over 30 Swiss financial intermediaries. The funds from the financing round will be invested in the technical expansion of Stableton's digital marketplace platform for alternative investments as well as in the expansion of the team.


