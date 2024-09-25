Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Spring Labs joins the American Fintech Council

Wednesday 25 September 2024 13:47 CET | News

The American Fintech Council (AFC), an industry association representing responsible fintech companies and innovative banks, has announced Spring Labs as its newest member.

Following this announcement, as a member of AFC, Spring Labs will join a growing group of companies that are dedicated to shaping a more transparent, secure, and efficient future for financial services. Spring Labs is dedicated to helping financing institutions utilise AI-driven technology to streamline operations, as well as improve productivity and maintain the highest compliance standards. 

In addition, both enterprises will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

The American Fintech Council (AFC) has announced Spring Labs as its newest member.

More insights on the Spring Labs x American Fintech Council  strategic initiative 

The American Fintech Council is an organisation that focuses on trade association that represents several fintech companies, BaaS banks, and financial institutions. Its mission is set on promoting a transparent, inclusive, and customer-centric financial system by supporting responsible innovation in financial tools, as well as encouraging sound public policy. In addition, members of the organisation foster competition in customer finance and products, aiming to provide optimised experiences to underserved client segments and geographies.

By joining the American Fintech Council, Spring Labs will have the possibility to collaborate with enterprises and fintechs that share the same initiative and focus on improving the overall efficiency and regulatory compliance of financial tools. 

This process is expected to better serve customers and communities, while also accelerating the overall development of the financial landscape. The partnership with AFC members will allow Spring Labs to put practical and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) optimisation at the center of its financial system as well. 


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, banking, financial services, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: American Fintech Council, Spring Labs
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

American Fintech Council

|

Spring Labs

|
Discover all the Company news on American Fintech Council and other articles related to American Fintech Council in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like