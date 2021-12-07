|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

SEB bank chooses SunTec for digitalisation

Tuesday 7 December 2021 14:41 CET | News

India-based SunTec Business Solutions has been chosen by corporate bank SEB for a group-wide global rollout and to automate their Next Generation Offer to Billing Program.

SunTec’s suite of solutions will digitise the bank’s sales process, from deal management and pricing to billing. SEB selected SunTec as their technology partner to help meet their key strategic initiatives to become a leader in customer experience, create resilience and flexibility within the bank, and grow their business for large corporate and financial institutions, as well as SMEs.

SEB were seeking a solution provider who could support the transformation of their operations. In SunTec, they found a like-minded partner to help them digitise their sales process, ensure faster time-to-market, plug revenue leakage, reduce manual intervention, and make sure clients are billed according to their expectations. 

SunTec’s suite of solutions deployed on their Xelerate platform, will offer a technology infrastructure that is API friendly, modular in nature and that will automate their offer to billing lifecycle.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digitalisation, SMEs, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Sweden
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like