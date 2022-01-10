|
RBL Bank and Google partner for improved customer experience

Monday 10 January 2022 15:58 CET | News

Private sector lender RBL Bank has announced a partnership with Google to improve customer experience strategy and promote expansion for its digital platform Abacus 2.0.

The new collaboration will deliver improved data management and analytics, as well as enable effective cross-selling within the bank’s customer base to reduce the cost of customer acquisition.

Digital platform Abacus 2.0 aims to become a one-stop solution to both its existing customers and new ones, to deliver different program offerings across channels. 

India-based RBL Bank counts for over 4 million urban retail liability and asset customers and hopes to reach up to 14 million users by 2025 by leveraging Google Cloud’s secure and scalable infrastructure.

More: Link


Keywords: partnership, banking, digital banking, data analytics, data sharing
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: India
