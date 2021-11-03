|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Railsbank launches Embedded Finance Experiences

Wednesday 3 November 2021 10:51 CET | News

Railsbank has today launched a new industry category, Embedded Finance Experiences, that is set to drive the next wave of innovation within financial services.

Research commissioned by Railsbank has uncovered a demand for new and improved financial experiences and better rewards from consumers. It found that 39% of consumers are interested in accessing financial services like credit, loans, or investments from brands they trust. At the same time, 41% would be interested in a credit card that offered early access to tickets, exclusive offers, or other high-value rewards from their favourite high-street brand.

To realise its vision, Railsbank is launching a global embedded finance platform and a new identity.

Railsbank is already working with brands including McLaren Racing team, Paceline and Status Money to design and realise embedded finance experiences.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, product upgrade, financial services, credit card
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like