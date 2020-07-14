Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nium teams up with Visa to expand its services in Europe

Tuesday 14 July 2020 13:58 CET | News

Nium, a global financial technology platform, has partnered with Visa to expand its card issuance service to Europe.

The white labelling card solution aims to support businesses reduce costs and increase productivity, according to the official press release. Therefore, through this partnership with Visa, Nium aims at simplifying the card management programme for companies by consolidating all the processes to a single system.

With this Visa partnership, Nium is able to provide end-to-end issuing, processing, and onboarding services in a shorter time. Businesses using Nium-issued corporate cards will be able to conduct real-time funds transfers to both physical and virtual Visa Credit and Debit card, to secure digital payments through tokenization for in-stores, online payments, and at ATM points. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Nium, Visa, cards, Europe, technology, onboarding, credit card, debit card, online payments, paymants, ATM
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like