Netbank launches in Philippines

Monday 7 June 2021 13:46 CET | News

Philippines-based Netbank, a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, has launched as a fully regulated banking institution that will be operating under a rural banking permit.

The Netbank platform is currently in operation. The bank is booking loans that are originated by three different alternative lenders. It has also implemented the infrastructure required to offer a range of banking solutions, using Amazon Web Services (AWS) to operate its core banking system. Netbank confirmed that it will introducing a range of tools for compliance, fraud management, API services, and other financial applications.

The bank is also a member of PesoNet and Instapay. 


