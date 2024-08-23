NCBA Group to launch digital banking in Ghana by 2025

NCBA Group is set to grow its continental reach by launching digital banking services in Ghana. The bank estimates that it will start offering banking services in Ghana sometime in 2025. It has already applied for an operating license from the Ghana government to offer digital banking services to Ghanaians.
NCBA officials said they have applied for a license to operate digitally. They are planning to work with Ghana's local partners on a digital banking model the same way that they work with MTN in Ivory Coast and in other markets with MTN, Vodacom, and locally with Safaricom.
This means that the NCBA Group will not start off with physical banking services. The bank will partner with either a microfinance or an existing bank in Ghana.
Currently, the NCBA Group operates a network of more than 100 branches in five countries including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ivory Coast. Serving over 60 million customers, the NCBA Group is one of the largest banking groups in Africa by customer numbers.
NCBA Bank is a financial institution in East Africa, committed to providing innovative financial solutions that help their clients achieve their financial goals. They offer a wide range of financial products and services to both retail and corporate clients, including personal banking, business banking, investment banking, and wealth management. Their team of is dedicated to providing personalised financial advice and solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of each of our clients.
