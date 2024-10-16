NCBA expands in Ukunda to provide customer banking solutions

Following this announcement, the NCBA Customer centric approach will ensure clients enjoy full banking services, including asset financing, personal and business loans, digital banking, as well as advisory solutions for local individuals and firms.
The new branch will give customers the possibility to receive a full range of financial tools, aimed at meeting the growing demand for reliable banking services in the area.
In addition, the expansion is set to provide new products, such as online banking, mobile banking, or personalised financial services, aimed at supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs.
According to the official press release, the opening of this new branch represents a significant step for NCBA, as it reflects its commitment to fostering economic growth, developing new opportunities for both individuals and businesses, as well as ensuring that financial solutions are accessible to all. At the same time, the financial institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.
The initiative is also set to benefit local businesses and customers, as it will provide easy access to financial tools and support. Included in the suite of products are supply chain financing, cards, investment opportunities, and loans, as well as personal and business accounts. Users will be enabled to access the bank’s digital channels for account management and transactions, alongside visiting the branch for personalised solutions.
