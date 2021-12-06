|
News

National Bank of Fujairah launches two banking products for SMEs

Monday 6 December 2021

National Bank of Fujairah has announced the launch of the “Ahlan” SME account and “OneStop” business account.
These are two exclusive banking products that provide businesses with access to features such as hassle-free digital banking anytime, anywhere. 

Through these offerings, NBF expands its banking services and expertise across various sectors to meet retail businesses and corporates’ needs.

Businesses also will have access to the NBF Connect, a dedicated and exclusive banking platform for SMEs. NBF Connect serves as a one-stop-shop for SME members which includes access to a suite of services and solutions as well as knowledge-sharing capabilities.

 


