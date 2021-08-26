|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

National Bank of Canada invests USD 103 mln in Flinks

Thursday 26 August 2021 14:06 CET | News

National Bank of Canada has invested USD 103 million in Flinks, including USD 30 million in growth capital towards acceleration of the Canada-based fintech's expansion activities in North America.

The investment follows a successful launch by Flinks in the United States. This investment will also allow Flinks to continue its growth and meet the demands of fintechs, asset managers, credit unions, and banks with tools that enable innovation with financial data in North America. The company is also planning to grow its market share in the wealth and lending spaces, in addition to further enhancing its offerings in analytics & data enrichment.

This growth capital will allow a rapid acceleration of the company's already established presence in the United States, with a robust base of innovative customers, partners, and growing revenue in this market. Flinks plans to double its headcount to deliver on the growing need for better, more actionable data.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, fintech, investment, expansion
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like