|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ManagePay and iFAST apply for digital banking licence

Monday 5 July 2021 11:51 CET | News

ManagePay (MPay) and iFAST have filed a digital banking licence application with Central Bank of Malaysia.

In a statement to the Bursa Malaysia, MPay said its unit, ManagePay Services’ application is supported by three local strategic partners, an entity managed by Bumiputera.

If the application is successful, iFAST will own a 40% stake in digital banking sector. About 57% of the consortium’s beneficial shareholding is Malaysian. iFAST Bank could make a difference in underserved market segments, such as Malaysia’s bottom 40% (B40) population.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital banking, banking licence, banks
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Malaysia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like