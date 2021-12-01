|
KB Kookmin Bank to develop financial services using VR technology

Wednesday 1 December 2021 11:13 CET | News

KB Kookmin Bank has established a branch in virtual space to develop new financial services using virtual reality technology.

It will be used as financial education content for teenagers and serve as a metaverse testbed to experience and accumulate new technologies.

KB said it has worked with Sharebox, a VR content startup, to develop user interface and interaction based on head-mounted display (HMD) devices to provide differentiated customer experiences such as one-on-one counselling functions. Personalised financial information can be inquired at my page menu, while simple financial transactions are possible at the personal window. The VIP lounge allows customers to experience investment propensity analysis and portfolio design through consultation.

The metaverse allows users to engage in various activities without physical restrictions by offering virtually-created spaces. Users can experience the virtual world by creating their own avatars. Digital clones of stores, buildings and characters are recreated in metaverse environments. 


