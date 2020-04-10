Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Jupiter raises EUR 2 million in top-up funding round

Friday 10 April 2020 13:44 CET | News

India-based digital banking start-up Jupiter has raked almost EUR 2 million in top-up funding round to launch its service in July 2020.

The round was led by UK-based venture capital firm Hummingbird Ventures and US-based Bedrock Capital, and it brings the total funding raised by the company to EUR 24 million.

The startup had previously raised funds from seed investors like Sequoia Capital, 3one4 Capital, Matrix Partners and Beenext.

The company’s new product is expected to offer savings account, investments and lending services to salaried people with an income of over EUR 600 (INR50.000).

Jupiter’s business model is loosely based on UK-based digital mobile-only bank Monzo and Brazil’s Nubank.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: India, digital banking, startup, Jupiter
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like