JCT, Lloyds Bank offer customers new car payment option

The new functionality forms part of JCT600’s latest ‘Buy Online’ offer, allowing customers to browse, reserve, and buy a vehicle, all online and without the need to visit a dealership. Lloyds Bank has developed PayFrom Bank to help customers make online purchases without using a debit or credit card.
PayFrom Bank means a customer can use their own online banking service to make a payment, rather than digging out a credit or debit card, and the purchase amount, reference, and JCT600 account details are all automatically populated, saving the customer time.
