Jack Henry collaborates with Envestnet | Yodlee for financial data access

Monday 6 December 2021 14:07 CET | News

Jack Henry, a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, has announced its collaboration with Envestnet | Yodlee.

Envestnet | Yodlee is a data aggregation and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. 

The nearly 530 financial institutions leveraging the Banno Digital Platform can now add financial wellness apps and experiences supported by Envestnet | Yodlee into their digital experiences.

Envestnet | Yodlee's financial data aggregation platform enables these companies and financial institutions to offer  secure connections to more than 1,400 third-party applications. Instead of consumers using or storing their banking login ID and password, they can now receive faster a access because of Jack Henry's direct application program interface (API) connectivity to Envestnet | Yodlee. With more comprehensive access to financial data that this agreement enables, financial institutions gain increased visibility and access to consumer relationships, a better understanding of their customers' needs, and a way to personalise banking experiences. 


Keywords: financial institutions, data aggregation, Open Banking, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
