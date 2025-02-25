Subscribe
Interpolitan Money teams up with ClearBank for UK banking innovation

Tuesday 25 February 2025 14:14 CET | News

Interpolitan Money, a UK-based fintech company, has entered a strategic partnership with ClearBank.

This collaboration aims to improve Interpolitan Money’s UK alternative banking services, providing corporate and private clients with local GBP accounts and the addition of Confirmation of Payee (CoP) features.

Through the ClearBank platform, Interpolitan Money has significantly expanded its capabilities, enabling the issuance of virtual accounts and International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs) under its own brand identity. This integration facilitates access to various UK payment schemes, such as Faster Payments, BACS, and CHAPS. As a result, the partnership offers an essential bridge for businesses and individuals facing challenges in accessing traditional banking services.

Supporting growth with advanced technology

In 2024, Interpolitan Money migrated its client platform to a cutting-edge cloud-based infrastructure. This migration, part of the company’s strategic expansion plans, improves functionality and service delivery, and facilitates future product development and integrations. The technological upgrade positions Interpolitan Money to better meet the evolving needs of clients who require sophisticated international banking solutions.

Intercontinental Money continues to serve clients who face barriers with traditional banking systems by offering tailored services and exclusive multi-currency solutions. These offerings simplify local and international transactions, helping businesses and individuals with more flexibility in their financial dealings.

A strategic partnership for global expansion

ClearBank’s agency banking solution plays a crucial role in enabling Intercontinental Money to offer local GBP accounts, a vital service for international wealth management and businesses expanding into the UK. This partnership improves Intercontinental Money’s ability to provide multi-currency accounts, helping UK businesses confidently trade and grow on a global scale.

Both companies are committed to delivering secure, innovative solutions for their clients. With ClearBank’s integration and expertise, Interpolitan Money aims to connect a global community through its alternative banking offerings. The partnership is expected to strengthen as both organisations explore new growth opportunities, focusing on improving the client experience and advancing their shared vision of redefining banking services.


