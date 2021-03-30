|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ING launches execution-fee-free ETF savings plans in Germany

Tuesday 30 March 2021 15:34 CET | News

Netherlands-based ING bank has announced offering its 800 ETF savings plans on a permanent basis without execution fees as of April 2021. 

Additionally to traditional savings, ING aims to offer German customers the ability to save securities. Most of the ETFs that will be offered free of execution frees come from iShares, Lyxor, and Xtrackers. ING users have access to the free ING Direkt-Depot and have the possibility of investing in savings plans from EUR 1 with the ING security savings plan offer. Securities savings plans include shares, ETF, funds, and certificate savings plans.

An ING representative has stated that the bank wishes to make it easier to get started with inexpensive, regular, and broadly diversified investments in securities, in order to offer a good securities savings plan offer to the German ING customers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, investment, mobile banking, funding
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like