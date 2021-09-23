|
ING deactivates categories and budget planning

Friday 10 September 2021 09:30 CET | News

Netherlands-based bank ING has announced deactivating budget planning and categorisation in its banking application on 23 September 2021.

As a result, the analysis function will disappear in ING’s internet banking. Additionally, category icons will no longer be displayed on user’s sales and the option to set up personal budgets for the individual categories is no longer available. The account package remains unchanged and still includes a free Giro and Visa card. With the Visa card, users may withdraw money free of charge in the Euro zone from an amount of EUR 50.


