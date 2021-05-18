|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

HSBC launches multi-currency wallet for international payments

Tuesday 18 May 2021 08:50 CET | News

HSBC has launched a multi-currency digital wallet that enables businesses to make and receive international payments from one single global account.

HSBC Global Wallet is integrated within the bank’s existing business banking platform and removes the need for businesses to use third-party providers for international transactions. Clients can send and receive money in several currencies and hold and manage those currencies in the same Global Wallet account.

HSBC Global Wallet uses the bank’s global payments network, helping customers to ‘pay like a local’, meaning that money will usually be delivered to a beneficiary’s account within minutes of it being sent.

Targeted at medium-sized businesses with international supply chains, the wallet provides instant access to currencies from within customers’ day-to-day banking platform.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital banking, online banking, e-wallet, SMEs
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like