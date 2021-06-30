|
Ghana International Bank, Backbase to accelerate digital innovation

Wednesday 30 June 2021 13:02 CET | News

UK-based pan-African bank Ghana International Bank (GHIB) has partnered with technology provider Backbase

The partnership will underpin the bank’s digital transformation, accelerate innovation and, by allowing GHIB to create tailor-made solutions, provide an improved experience for the bank’s customers. Backbase will act as the core strategic partner for GHIB’s digital transformation. The partnership will see GHIB adopt Backbase’s Engagement Banking platform to orchestrate customer engagement across the bank’s full range of channels. Via the platform, GHIB is set to leverage Backbase’s Digital Banking capabilities to provide personalised banking experiences and better self-service for its customers, as well as its Digital Sales capabilities. 

GHIB’s adoption of Backbase’s Digital Banking and Digital Sales capabilities, which will allow GHIB to grow its corporate client base, with a focus on payments, transactions, and employee empowerment and support, will be closely followed by a second transformation phase, which will include extending the Backbase-enabled enhanced offering to GHIB’s retail customers. Bring Global is the trusted implementation partner that will deliver the Backbase capabilities as part of the digital transformation of GHIB.


