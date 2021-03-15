|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

First Digital Bank starts pilot run

Monday 15 March 2021 13:17 CET | News

Israel-based First Digital Bank has commenced a pilot run, opening accounts and offering banking services to a closed number of customers.

Primarily, First Digital Bank will offer retail services digitally with no brick-and-mortar presence. All operations will be conducted online including opening a new bank account.

The scope of services is expected to include personal accounts, joint accounts, loans, deposits, credit cards and foreign currencies among others. The bank also intends to add mortgage services to its service portfolio in future.

In the third quarter of 2021, it aims to offer its services to 1,000 additional customers. A general rollout is expected by the end of 2021.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, digital banking, credit card, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Israel
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like