Fabit and the Stiftung Rechnen cooperate for financial education

Together, the partners want to give young people easier access to financial education. According to a Fabit representative, the teaching of basic financial knowledge in youth is essential for a good start in adult life. This project will start with the partners showing the children and young people how to manage their pocket money or how to save, in order to create awareness for dealing with money early on and sustainably.
Part of the cooperation will include joint social media campaigns on Instagram and TikTok, for example, to bring financial education closer to young people. This content is also made available in the free Fabit app and can be accessed at www.fiuse.de. In addition to the behavioural science measures, Fabit also offers active help in dealing with money and in personal budget planning.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions