ETX Capital partners with TrueLayer for instant deposits and withdrawals

Friday 4 March 2022 14:40 CET | News

Broker ETX Capital has implemented TrueLayer’s Open Banking platform to deliver instant deposits and withdrawals for the former’s customers, according to IBS Intelligence.

ETX Capital is an FCA-regulated broker providing institutional, high net worth, and retail customers with multi-asset and multi-market derivative dealing capability through CFDs. Using TrueLayer’s payments platform, ETX Capital customers can verify bank account information using biometric methods and connect to the trading app for instant and secure funding using Payments Initiation.

This improved process means traders can now fund their account with confidence and make timely investment decisions by efficiently paying their money to market. TrueLayer’s platform is white labelled using the ETX Capital brand and the customer’s chosen bank, rather than a third-party brand, which helps to increase trust and confidence as the trading platform owns the end-to-end payment process within its app. 

TrueLayer is also delivering a more efficient withdrawal process for ETX Capital customers by providing instant withdrawals direct to the customer’s bank account.

Research by YouGov and TrueLayer has shown that payments heavily influence investor satisfaction. Almost two thirds (64%) of current and prospective investors are more likely to trust a provider that offers instant payments. While almost half of the current investors (46%) said, they were likely to switch providers if that service also offered instant withdrawals. 


Keywords: partnership, TrueLayer, investment, instant payments, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
