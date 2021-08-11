|
Envestnet Yodlee, Blockchain.com partner for account verifications

Wednesday 11 August 2021 11:06 CET | News

Data aggregation and data analytics platform for financial services Envestnet Yodlee has partnered with institutional crypto solutions provider Blockchain.com, according to IBS Intelligence.

Envestnet Yodlee will provide Open Banking access to new Blockchain.com users, accelerating Blockchain’s ability to onboard new customers and securely fund their accounts through real-time account verification, directly from the user’s bank account, without the need to provide micro-deposits.

Envestnet Yodlee is a financial data aggregation company, enabling innovation and insights for financial service providers. It has partnered with more than 1,400 financial institutions and fintech innovators, enabling firms to build innovative financial solutions with access to its application programming interface (API).


Keywords: partnership, data sharing, data analytics, Open Banking, digital onboarding, blockchain, cryptocurrency
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
