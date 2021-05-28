|
Digital bank Komo selects Brankas for instant in-app deposits

Friday 28 May 2021 13:21 CET | News

Philippines-based Komo, a digital banking service created by EastWest Bank, has partnered with Open Banking solution provider Brankas to enable instant in-app deposits, according to fintechnews.ph.

With this partnership, Komo users can now instantly top-up their balance directly from the app. To do so, users can enter the amount they wish to top-up and select a source bank through Brankas’ secure SDK flow to deposit money to their Komo account.

Through Brankas’ secure fund transfer APIs and extensive bank integration suite, customers can receive money from their choice of Philippine banks instantly in the app.


