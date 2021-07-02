|
Digilytics AI, AccountScore partner for affordability platform

Monday 5 July 2021 10:52 CET | News

Fintech Digilytics AI has partnered with AccountScore by integrating the Open Banking service into its new Intelligent Affordability Service, according to mortgagesolutions.co.uk.

AccountScore, a subsidiary of Equifax, is a platform which tracks user transactions across multiple banks. Digilytics AI will process the data on its dashboard alongside mortgage affordability checks to produce a real-time status of a case. If any documents or information is missing, the platform will send an alert to the lender to keep it within its service level agreement. 

Digilytics AI integrates its services into lender systems and launched with Together Money earlier in 2021. 


Keywords: partnership, lending, fintech, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
